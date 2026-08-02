Indian diaspora in China shares concern over anti-India social media content, visa issuance at embassy's Open House

At the Indian Embassy's first Open House in recent times, members of the Indian diaspora in China flagged apprehensions over offensive anti-India content on Chinese social media, dropping work visa issuance for professionals, and constraints related to the employment of spouses.

A large number of Indian professionals working in various sectors in Beijing participated and discussed various issues affecting the community.

Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, accompanied by Counsellor (Consular, Education and Community Affairs) Nitinjeet Singh and Counsellor (Visa) Ramesh Singh, interacted with members of the diaspora on a range of issues.

Doraiswami, who assumed charge in May and has stepped up engagements with Chinese officials as part of efforts to improve bilateral ties, said the embassy would further simplify the documentation required for Chinese nationals applying for Indian visas from next week to facilitate greater travel to India.

Responding to concerns over negative and abusive content on Chinese social media, he said the Chinese government is also concerned about the rise in such content and is taking steps to address the issue.