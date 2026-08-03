Trump's attorney general pick says has reached deal with senators after standoff

WASHINGTON: The US acting attorney general said Sunday he had reached an agreement with lawmakers and issued an order officially scrapping a $1.8-billion compensation fund that has led to a standoff over his Senate confirmation.

Todd Blanche's announcement came after the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed back a vote on advancing his nomination owing to his weekslong dispute with Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Cornyn and Tillis have said they will withhold support for Blanche until President Donald Trump's administration rescinds plans for a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund for people claiming they have been victims of politically motivated prosecutions.

"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions," Blanche wrote on X.

"We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement," he added.

A signed order attached to Blanche's post said: "The Attorney General's May 18, 2026 Order establishing the Anti-Weaponization Fund... is rescinded and shall have no force or effect.

"This Order establishes, beyond any doubt, that there is no Fund."