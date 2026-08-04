Amid simmering US-Iran tensions, Pakistan govt invites Iranian FM Araghchi for talks

Pakistan has heightened its diplomatic involvement with Iran, as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called on his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to visit Islamabad for dialogue at the earliest.

The invitation points out to Islamabad's decision to stay as a key diplomatic bridge between Tehran and Washington.

It came two days after US President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes against Iran following appeals from key regional allies.

However, Iran's response to the invitation is not immediately known.

"Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi. They exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the deteriorating situation in Occupied East Jerusalem," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a post on X on Monday.

It further said, "DPM/FM (Dar) invited Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience."

Separately, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reportedly invited his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Islamabad.

"Through the latest outreach, Pakistan is seeking to reinforce its position as a trusted intermediary at a time when diplomatic efforts remain fragile, and the prospect of another military confrontation continues to loom over the Gulf," a senior Pakistani government official told PTI on Tuesday.

Both Araghchi and Ghalibaf played prominent roles in the recent US-Iran negotiations.

The official further said that Pakistan is currently keeping a "relatively low profile" to ease the tensions. He added, "Let me tell you...diplomatic engagement has continued behind the scenes."

"In June, the US and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at bringing peace in West Asia. Pakistan also signed the document as a "guarantor".