Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez fends off blistering criticism within the EU over Ceuta crisis

BRUSSELS: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's migration policies have come under withering criticism as leaders from across the European Union meet Tuesday following last week's rush of migrants to the Spanish territory of Ceuta in North Africa.

The sudden arrival of 50,000 to 60,000 migrants on Thursday and Friday sparked a humanitarian crisis in Ceuta and reignited the immigration debate in the 27-nation bloc, though most of the migrants soon went back. More than 80 migrants died, including some who drowned or were trampled in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier, according to Spanish and Moroccan authorities.

Open letters from 22 EU leaders, and a quick retort from Sanchez, have exposed a roiling debate inside the EU pitting migration hawks against the progressive Spanish leader who has challenged consensus within the bloc on migration as well as NATO spending, Gaza and Israel.

Sanchez's government has fended off the attacks as politically motivated, saying most of the migrants were pushed back from Ceuta within hours in "close coordination with the Moroccan authorities and with very little support from other European states."