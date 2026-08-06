Iran threatened to 'black out' West Asia neighbours if US hit power plants: Gulf officials

RIYADH: Iran intensified its threats towards its West Asia neighbours last week, conveying messages that it would "black out" the entire region if the United States struck its power plants and rattling off a list of specific targets, two officials told AFP.

The warning followed threats by US President Donald Trump of a massive attack against Iran, which he later walked back over the weekend citing requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar and hope for a breakthrough in talks.

"Iran threatened to black out the Gulf, country by country, if Trump attacked its power plants," a Gulf official told AFP, with another regional official confirming the messaging.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Trump said the planned strikes would have been "the biggest attack since World War II", with US media reporting he was considering hitting energy infrastructure, as he has repeatedly threatened to do.

Iran conveyed through intermediaries that any attacks on its power plants would trigger strikes on the same targets in the Gulf, the officials said.

It had publicly made such threats before, but the new one was "very serious", the Gulf official said, noting it included "a long list of targets they would attack".

In mid-July, Trump threatened to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran warning of an "eye for an eye" response.

The Gulf official said Iran's message said it would hit power plants and water desalination facilities, which the mostly desert region largely relies on for drinking water.

After Trump called off the strikes, Saudi Arabia announced that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had spoken to the US leader in a call aimed at reducing regional tensions.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks during the Middle East war, with strikes targeting US assets as well as civilian infrastructure such as energy sites, ports and airports.

Sporadic attacks continued after a ceasefire and subsequent memorandum of understanding were agreed in April and June, respectively.

But the exchanges of fire increased in scale and regularity as the ceasefire fell apart in July, with strikes targeting mainly Kuwait and Bahrain.