Israel's Netanyahu dials PM Modi to discuss West Asia crisis, strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reviewed the sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on the latest developments in West Asia.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi and Netanyahu reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

"PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement said.

The conversation comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia, where the conflict has persisted for more than five months without a permanent resolution.

Iran on Thursday said it was in the final stage of drafting an agreement with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz, while two Israeli soldiers were reported killed in Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route through which, before the conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, around one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies passed.

(With inputs from PTI)