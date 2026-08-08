Colombia's new president signals energy policy shift, backs oil and gas

BOGOTA: Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella on Friday pledged to revive the country's oil and gas sector, restore state-owned energy company Ecopetrol and strengthen the electricity system, arguing that energy security would be a cornerstone of his administration.

Speaking during his inauguration, de la Espriella said Colombia would pursue an energy transition — a shift away from oil, gas and coal toward cleaner energy sources such as wind and solar power — but insisted it must not come at the expense of the country's oil and gas industry.

"I believe in the energy transition," he said. "But that transition must be built from strength, not from weakness, from self-sufficiency and not from dependence."

The remarks reinforce a sharp shift from former President Gustavo Petro, who stopped awarding new oil and gas exploration contracts while pushing Colombia toward renewable energy and making protection of the Amazon a centerpiece of his environmental agenda. Just four months ago, Petro's government hosted an international summit in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta aimed at building support for a global transition away from fossil fuels.