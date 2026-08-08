Iran targets Abu Dhabi National Oil Company tanker transiting Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has imposed an effective blockade of the Strait and wants to charge users for passage, which the US fiercely opposes, and is in talks with nearby Oman over arrangements for the Strait's future management.

The UAE foreign ministry in a statement condemned what it called a "hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties".

On Friday, ADNOC had put out a statement saying that since the start of the war, 15 of its vessels had been attacked in Hormuz, "including three vessels this week alone".