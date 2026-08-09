Rezaei named Iran's new security chief as president holds rare meeting with supreme leader

TEHRAN: Iran's former Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Mohsen Rezaei has been named head of the country's highest national security body, while President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a rare meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since assuming the post early in the Middle East war.

The Iranian presidency announced on Sunday that Rezaei, 71, would replace Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

"In light of the resignation of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr from his position as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and his appointment to new functions, President Masoud Pezeshkian has named Mohsen Rezaei as the head of this body," presidency spokesman Mehdi Tabatabaei said on X.

Rezaei led the Revolutionary Guards from 1981 to 1997, a tenure that included almost all of the Iran-Iraq war, before occupying several senior political posts. He later served as military adviser to Khamenei.

Rezaei said in July that control of the Strait of Hormuz, now at the centre of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, was "more important than dozens of atomic bombs".

Zolghadr, who was also a former Revolutionary Guards commander, took up leadership of the council in March. He will now become a political adviser to Khamenei, according to a statement released by the supreme leader's office on Sunday.