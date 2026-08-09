Turkey says expects Egypt to join defence pact

ANKARA: Turkey's foreign minister said Saturday he expected Egypt to join a joint defence agreement with regional partners designed to stabilise the region that is grappling with the Middle East war.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the agreement on Friday against the backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

The war has emboldened Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen, both of which have attacked Saudi Arabia, and a drone last month hit US assets at an Egyptian port on the Mediterranean.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told state news agency Anadolu he expected Egypt to join the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", calling the country a "natural partner on all issues".

"I believe that at the next stage Egypt will also be among us in the alliance. We already act toward one another as if we were alliance members," he said in an interview.

"There are a few technical issues. Once these are implemented, there is no reason for Egypt not to be part of it."

Fidan said the agreement does not target a specific country.

"There is no common threat that we have put in writing," he said, according to the news agency.