Iran's president says supreme leader urges 'unity' amid US sanctions, and other Mideast developments

Iran's president says the country's supreme leader is calling for "unity and cohesion" as the Islamic Republic faces economic hardships and sanctions stemming from its war with the United States.

Here's a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East on Monday. Full coverage can be found here.

Meeting comes amid signs of division among Iran's leaders

President Masoud Pezeshkian described a nearly seven-hour meeting with Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in an interview Monday with Iranian state television that aired amid apparent tensions among the Islamic Republic's leaders.

Pezeshkian told the state-run IRIB that he and Khamenei discussed "people's livelihoods, the state of the market, employment, people's housing," as well as "problems that are now being created as a result of the (U.S.) sanctions." He didn't say when or where they met.

Most important, he said, was Khamenei's emphasis on unity.

"All of the enemy's plans are aimed at creating division," Pezeshkian said. "What we have to do is prevent divisions from emerging."

It is only the second time the Iranian president said he has met with the new supreme leader since Khamenei was appointed in March following a U.S.-Israeli strike that killed his father. Khamenei, believed to have been wounded in the same attack, has not appeared in public since then.