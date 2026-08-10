Trump says 'will demand' conflict compensation from Iran as part of peace negotiations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he would seek conflict compensation from Iran as part of any peace negotiations, citing attacks and atrocities stretching back decades allegedly backed or perpetrated by Tehran.

Iran is "asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict... I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts," Trump posted.

In what has become a regular pattern, Trump last week threatened to hit Iran "very hard", potentially with attacks against civilian infrastructure, only to pull back, hinting a peace deal was near.

His latest comments on Truth Social came a day after Trump said he was "low-keying" his approach to the conflict, suggesting that he was prepared to let economic pressure mount in place of further military strikes.