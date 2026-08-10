Ukraine’s deadly strike kills 12 in central Russia, injures 39: officials

In one of Ukraine’s deadliest single attacks, a drone strike killed around 12 people and injured several others in the central Russian region of Tatarstan on Monday.

The region is more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and is rich in energy resources with many major oil refineries that Kyiv has been targeting in retaliatory strikes.

Unverified footage on social media showed a large black smoke cloud billowing over an oil facility near the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk.

"According to the latest information, 12 people have been killed and 39 wounded as a result of the drone attack on the city,” the regional press service stated on Monday.

Both countries have significantly escalated their long-range attacks this year, causing a spike in civilian deaths, as per the United Nations.

A Russian artillery strike killed five people in a village in the northeastern Kharkiv region, near the front line in Ukraine, local Ukrainian officials said.

"On August 10, Russian forces carried out a massive artillery strike on the residential area of the village of Bugaivka in the Chuguiv district. Various houses were destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. Five people were killed," the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Telegram.

It posted a picture of a house reduced to rubble by the attack.

Russia's defence ministry said it shot down 456 Ukrainian drones fired overnight. It never states how many reached their targets.

The Tatarstan region had earlier reported a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack. Ukraine's air force said the country fired 126 drones in its overnight attack.

A woman was also killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod, and a man was killed in a Russian drone strike on a taxi in the frontline Kherson region, officials there said.