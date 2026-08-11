Trump says would be 'terrible mistake' to remove Infantino as FIFA president

US President Donald Trump said on Monday it would be "a terrible mistake" to replace Gianni Infantino, the embattled FIFA president who tried, and failed, to sell off part of the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino came under renewed fire in an open letter signed by three confederations -- Europe's UEFA, North and Central America's CONCACAF and Asia's AFC -- accusing the world football boss of breaking trust "through deception".

But Trump backed Infantino, who awarded the US president a "FIFA Peace Prize" at the World Cup draw ceremony last year.

"FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump called Infantino "fantastic" and said he "presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented".

"If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!", added Trump, who attended the World Cup final with Infantino last month.

Trump's backing of Infantino is at odds with US Soccer, who joined the voices lining up against the FIFA president.

Infantino launched, and then withdrew in the face of scathing criticism, a plan to bring private investment into FIFA competitions, including World Cups.

FIFA hit back on Saturday at efforts "to undermine" football's governing body and Infantino.

However, Monday's joint letter from UEFA, CONCACAF and the AFC retorted: "Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding -- or demanding -- power to be held."