Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims

COLOMBIA: Colombia on Wednesday declared three days of mourning for victims of an earthquake that demolished buildings in the west of the country, killing more than 200 people.
At 7.4 magnitude, Monday's quake was the strongest to hit Colombia in a century.
The government said flags would be lowered to half-staff on official buildings, as well as at Colombian embassies around the world, "in honor of all the dead."
Frantic attempts to find survivors continued, as authorities revised the death toll down to 216 after local officials in Cali corrected earlier figures.
In Pereira and in Cali, emergency crews used cranes, dogs and heavy machinery to search ruined buildings while volunteers formed human chains to clear debris by hand, hoping to reach people still trapped beneath collapsed structures.
The first two days after an earthquake are crucial for finding survivors under rubble, with some experts saying there is a 72-hour window, after which hopes quickly tail off.
There was joy on Tuesday when rescuers pulled out 32-year-old Daniela Largo.
"We were losing hope and then we received a call," said her mother Sandra Milena Perez in Pereira.
Perez said a local resident heard cries for help beneath the rubble and joined neighbors in removing debris before professional rescuers arrived.
From the air, neighborhoods in Cali appeared flattened, with piles of grey rubble replacing entire blocks of homes and apartment buildings.
Nearby, cars lay crushed beneath fallen walls and concrete slabs.
The quake overwhelmed parts of the health system, turning the rescue effort into one of Colombia's largest disaster responses in years.
Many survivors spent the night outdoors, either because their homes were damaged or because they feared aftershocks.
One park in Pereira was transformed into a makeshift shelter with tents and mattresses.
"We lost everything, but we're alive," said 23-year-old John Tabasco, who was camped there with his wife and seven-month-old son.
In Cali, part of the Hospital Universitario del Valle collapsed during the quake, forcing doctors to move patients into a parking lot and treat some in the open air.
Many Colombians mobilized to help.
Thousands brought water, food and supplies to affected neighborhoods, while long lines formed outside blood donation centers.
"It's about wanting to help your community, your city and your country," said blood donor Ferney Cabrera.
President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency and promised rent subsidies for affected families Tuesday during a visit to Pereira.
The United States announced $15.5 million in emergency aid, while messages of support and offers of assistance arrived from around the world.