Sudan’s Capital, northern cities targeted in drone attacks

KHARTOUM: Drones attacked the Sudanese capital and two northern cities at dawn on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent and witnesses reported, in what appeared to be a coordinated strike after months of calm in Khartoum.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been ravaged by war between the Sudanese military, led by its chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The capital Khartoum, which was recaptured by the army last year leading to the return of 2.3 million people, has been targeted by drone strikes before but enjoyed relative calm for months.

An AFP correspondent in the city reported a drone attack at 5 am (0300 GMT) along with the sound of anti-aircraft missiles from the direction of the army's Wadi Seidna base, just north of the twin city of Omdurman.

Witnesses in the northern cities of Atbara and El-Damer -- both also under army control -- gave similar reports of hearing explosions and seeing drones in the sky.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Across the country, aid workers estimate more than 200,000 people have been killed in what the UN calls a "war of atrocities". The conflict has also caused the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.