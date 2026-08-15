UK PM calls academic Arday's death a 'tragedy on so many levels'

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Saturday the death of black academic Jason Arday, who resigned from Cambridge University amid a plagiarism scandal that sparked racism claims, was "a tragedy on so many levels".

Arday, 41, was found dead on Friday, just over a week after he quit his positions as university professor and Jesus College fellow following both institutions announcing probes into various accusations against him.

In an overnight statement, his family criticised what they called a "campaign of harassment" that followed the allegations about his academic work and personal life, while Arday himself had said that campaign was "racially motivated".

Speaking to reporters while on a visit to southwest England, Burnham said it was "not a moment for any rushing to judgement".

"It's a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason, his family obviously, his friends -- we think of them today," the British leader said.

"It's a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how how things came to this," he added.