Trump votes by mail after calling ballots 'inherently corrupt'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump voted by mail in Florida's Republican primary taking place on Tuesday despite repeatedly denouncing the practice as corrupt and pushing to restrict its use ahead of November's midterm elections.

Palm Beach County voting records cited by US media show Trump requested a ballot in late July and returned it last week for the contests in his adopted home state.

Trump has for years claimed without evidence that mail-in voting is highly vulnerable to fraud, repeatedly linking it to his false assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

"Mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt," he said during a July speech on election security.

The White House said there was no contradiction because Trump was away from Florida, pointing to exceptions in legislation that the president has been pushing to restrict the practice.

"As President Trump has said, the SAVE America Act has commonsense exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots for illness, disability, military, or travel -- but universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it's highly susceptible to fraud," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told AFP.

"As everyone knows, the president is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington DC. This is a non-story," she said.