MEA says credibility of India’s election machinery ‘well-established’ globally after Trump remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said the credibility and robustness of India’s election machinery are “well-established facts globally” after US President Donald Trump cited India’s electoral system while pushing for mandatory photo identification for voters in the United States.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks when asked about Trump’s comments during the ministry’s weekly media briefing.
“I have no specific comment to make on the remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally,” Jaiswal said.
Trump had on Tuesday invoked Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while renewing his demand for mandatory voter identification in the US and urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.
“Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration, how can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump pointed out that 646 million voters participated in India’s last election, with less than one per cent voting by mail, and said every voter was required to have a valid photo identity document.
His remarks came a week after CEC Kumar met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. During the meeting, the two agreed to work closely to deepen cooperation in election management and the training of election staff.
Gor on Tuesday endorsed Trump’s remarks, posting on X, “President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”
According to the White House, the SAVE America Act seeks to ensure that only US citizens participate in federal elections. The proposed legislation would require voters to provide valid identification and proof of citizenship before registering to vote.
It also proposes restrictions on voting by mail, limiting it to cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel. The legislation would further direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.
“American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections,” the White House said, describing the proposed legislation as a “common sense, bipartisan bill”.
Trump’s remarks also drew a response from senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pawan Khera, who dismissed the US President's praise for India's election system, saying, "Please take Gyanesh Kumar to America and keep him there."
“Dear @realDonaldTrump, please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight,” Khera said in a post on X.
Khera added that in response to the “insults and bullying” India had received from Trump, “this is the least we can do for you”.