MEA says credibility of India’s election machinery ‘well-established’ globally after Trump remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said the credibility and robustness of India’s election machinery are “well-established facts globally” after US President Donald Trump cited India’s electoral system while pushing for mandatory photo identification for voters in the United States.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks when asked about Trump’s comments during the ministry’s weekly media briefing.

“I have no specific comment to make on the remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally,” Jaiswal said.

Trump had on Tuesday invoked Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while renewing his demand for mandatory voter identification in the US and urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.

“Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration, how can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.