'Please take Gyanesh Kumar to America': Cong scoffs at Trump's praise for Indian election system

The Congress on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's praise for India's election system, saying, "Please take Gyanesh Kumar to America and keep him there."

Making a strong case for stricter electoral laws in the US, Trump praised the Indian election system and recalled Chief Election Commissioner Kumar questioning lack of voter identification in American polls.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said over 646 million people participated in the recent general elections in India, and yet less than one per cent voted through postal ballots.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Dear Donald Trump, Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight."

"For all the insults and bullying you’ve sent our way, this is the least we can do for you. To SIR With Love, from India," Khera wrote on X.

In his remarks on social media, Trump said India's chief election commissioner had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month, and asked how US elections can be held without a valid photo identification card.