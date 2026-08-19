World

Iran's armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting US military

War between Iran and the United States broke out on February 28 after US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, which retaliated with missile and drone strikes including on US bases across the region.
Mourners pray next to the coffins of Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a Commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, and his family members during their funeral in Beirut’s southern suburb on August 16, 2026, after they were was killed a day earlier in a strike carried out by Israel's military in the village of Ansar.
Mourners pray next to the coffins of Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a Commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, and his family members during their funeral in Beirut’s southern suburb on August 16, 2026, after they were was killed a day earlier in a strike carried out by Israel's military in the village of Ansar.Photo| AFP
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

TEHRAN: Iran's armed forces on Wednesday warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying it would be tantamount to joining American military operations.

"We wish to warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation," armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.

War between Iran and the United States broke out on February 28 after US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, which retaliated with missile and drone strikes including on US bases across the region.

"It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries," said Abdollahi.

"The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the United States to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation."

The warning comes as the USS George Washington aircraft carrier is being redeployed to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln following reports of deteriorating living conditions for its crew.

Mourners pray next to the coffins of Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a Commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, and his family members during their funeral in Beirut’s southern suburb on August 16, 2026, after they were was killed a day earlier in a strike carried out by Israel's military in the village of Ansar.
US strikes Iran's Revolutionary Guard targets over an attack that killed troops in Jordan
Mourners pray next to the coffins of Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a Commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, and his family members during their funeral in Beirut’s southern suburb on August 16, 2026, after they were was killed a day earlier in a strike carried out by Israel's military in the village of Ansar.
US launches ninth night of strikes on Iran as it hits out at Gulf neighbors
US military
Gulf countries

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com