Russian drone attack on minibus in Ukraine's Kherson kills four

KYIV: A Russian drone attack on a minibus in the frontline city of Kherson killed four people on Wednesday, Kyiv said, slamming the attack as part of a "safari"-style hunt against Ukrainian civilians.

Russian forces regularly strike the southern Ukrainian city -- under Moscow's control from March to November 2022 -- with drones in what Ukraine says is purposeful targeting of civilians.

"Russian military forces attacked a bus travelling down a street in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the attack, according to preliminary information, four civilian passengers were killed," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The vicious Russian 'safari' against our people in Kherson has long gone beyond anything a normal person could imagine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

He added that five people were wounded in the attack on an "ordinary minibus".