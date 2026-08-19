UAE accuses Iran of firing ballistic missiles at shipping

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday accused Iran of firing two ballistic missiles at shipping in the Gulf, an allegation later denied by Tehran.

"UAE air defenses detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with the first falling outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within the territorial waters," the ministry said, in a statement posted to social media.

A second statement released later said: "Assessments carried out showed that the two ballistic missiles detected coming from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea."

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei "categorically rejected the United Arab Emirates' claim that Iran had launched a missile toward that country", calling it harmful to regional trust and security efforts.

But Iran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz -- through which shipping leaving UAE ports must pass to exit the Gulf -- will remain closed until it reaches a peace agreement with the United States.

Citing regional escalations, the UAE also suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran until further notice late Tuesday evening.