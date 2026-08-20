Iran slams Trump's economic pressure plan as more 'failed policies'

War broke out between Iran and the United States on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks which triggered Iranian retaliation across the region.

An April 8 ceasefire put an end to the intense bombardment but sporadic clashes continued in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy conduit which Iran has blockaded and has since become flashpoint in the conflict.

Reopening the strait has become a US priority but Iran insists the waterway will remain closed until Washington lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports, removes oil sanctions, and unfreezes Iran's assets abroad.

Trump has long pursued a "maximum pressure" policy of economic sanctions on Iran and reinstated those measures after he took office in January 2025, mirroring his approach during his first term.

Iran has dismissed the sanctions program as a failure, insisting that such measures and threats will not force it to change course.