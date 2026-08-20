Russian strikes kill 12 in Kyiv, surrounding region

KYIV: Russian bombardments killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens in Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region overnight, authorities said on Thursday.
The two countries have ramped up long-range attacks in recent months, driving up the civilian death toll on both sides in the four-and-a-half-year war.
The massive missile attack on Kyiv struck residential areas and warehouses, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram Thursday.
A medical facility and an educational institution were also damaged, according to the city's military administration.
Klitschko later said the death toll in the capital had risen to eight and that 33 people had been wounded.
An attack in the Brovary district of the broader Kyiv region killed one man and wounded another, Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said.
"One industrial facility has been damaged. All relevant services are on site, working to extinguish the fire," he added.
Ukraine's air force had warned of Russian "Kalibr" missiles in the vicinity of the village of Kagarlyk within the Kyiv region, heading towards the capital.
The attacks also prompted security responses in neighbouring NATO member states.
Poland's military command said it had mobilised aircraft and activated air defences aimed at protecting Polish airspace, particularly in areas bordering Ukraine.
Romania's defence ministry said radar systems detected aerial targets near the Ukrainian border overnight, prompting the scrambling of two Spanish fighter jets deployed on NATO missions and a Romanian air force helicopter.
The ministry said a drone entered Romanian airspace near Galati before crashing in an unpopulated area in Tulcea county.
Russia also reported a large Ukrainian drone attack.
Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 250 drones had flown toward the Moscow region between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with most destroyed at a significant distance from the capital itself.
"Twenty-eight drones were destroyed in the Moscow region," Sobyanin added.
While Kyiv has faced near-nightly attacks, Ukraine has also escalated its retaliatory strikes on Russia in recent months, in part to attempt to pressure Moscow into coming to the negotiating table to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.