Russian strikes kill 9 in Kyiv, surrounding region

KYIV: Russian bombardments killed at least nine people and wounded dozens in Ukraine's capital and its surrounding region overnight, authorities said on Thursday.

The foes have ramped up long-range attacks in recent months, driving up the civilian death toll on both sides in the four-and-a-half-year war.

The massive missile attack on Kyiv struck residential areas and warehouses, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram Thursday.

A medical facility and an educational institution were also damaged, according to the city's military administration.

Klitschko later said the death toll in the capital had risen to eight and that 33 people had been wounded.

An attack in the Brovary district of the broader Kyiv region killed one man and wounded another, Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

"One industrial facility has been damaged. All relevant services are on site, working to extinguish the fire," he added.

Ukraine's air force had warned of Russian "Kalibr" missiles in the vicinity of the village of Kagarlyk within the Kyiv region, heading towards the capital.