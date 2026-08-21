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Charter plane carrying eight crashes near remote radar site in western Alaska

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board. He did not immediately have details on their status.
FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017
FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017Photo |AP
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

JUNEAU: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board. He did not immediately have details on their status.

The plane took off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon on approach to Cape Newenham, he said.

The information received so far is preliminary, he said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said additional information would be released as it became available and did not respond to questions.

Further details are awaited.

Alaska plane crash
National Transportation Safety Board
Charter plane crash

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