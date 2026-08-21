Pakistan Army chief calls militants in Balochistan 'foreign-sponsored proxies' obstructing development

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called the militants active in Balochistan 'foreign-sponsored proxies' who are engaged in destabilising the restive province. Munir made the remarks in an interaction with notable personalities and political leaders from Balochistan.

Balochistan has been facing a long-running separatist insurgency led by groups, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which seeks independence for the mineral-rich province.

Munir stressed that the present and future of Balochistan and Pakistan are "one and forever". Without naming any country, he alleged that militants active in the province "are foreign-sponsored proxies being employed by hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan, obstruct its development and create a wedge between the state and its people".

Munir said the destiny of Balochistan rests only in the hands of its people.

Insurgents demanding independence for Balochistan have been alleging political marginalisation and exploitation of the province's natural resources by the central government.