US nuclear industry set to make detailed submissions to India on SHANTI Act

The US nuclear industry is set to make a comprehensive submission to India on the draft rules and regulations to implement the SHANTI Act, which has opened up the atomic energy sector for private participation.

Last week, the Department of Atomic Energy released the draft rules and regulations of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act and sought comments by September 4.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), which led a delegation of US nuclear industry representatives to India earlier this year to explore opportunities in the civil nuclear sector, held discussions on Thursday with legal experts in India and the Nuclear Energy Institute based here.

"USISPF is coordinating a comprehensive industry submission to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India (GOI) by the September 4 deadline," the USISPF said in a social media post.

USISPF also held a virtual briefing for its Nuclear Industry Committee on the recently released draft SHANTI rules and regulations.