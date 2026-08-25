Iranian media releases undated video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, reports Al Arabiya

TEHRAN: As mystery continues to shroud the appearance of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Al Arabiya reported that Iran's Fars News released archival footage of the Iranian Supreme Leader.

According to Al Arabiya, the footage was reportedly filmed before Khamenei became the Supreme Leader.

He was seen surrounded by a group of people who offered prayers before beginning their discussions.

Notably, this is the second time in August that a video of Khamenei has been released by Iranian media.

Earlier in August, days after Israeli media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been rushed to a hospital, Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health.

The video of Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time by Mehr, a semi-official news agency sponsored by the government of Iran and run by the Iranian government's Islamic Development Organisation, as an effort to negate mounting speculation over Khamenei's health and whereabouts.