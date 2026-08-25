Israel threats to expel Gazans over kite-flying 'outrageous': UN

GENEVA: The United Nations on Tuesday slammed Israel's threat to expel people from areas where kites, drones and balloons are launched from in Gaza, lamenting "unacceptable rhetoric" coming from Israeli leaders.

"On the threat of expulsion due to children's kite flying, I hope we can all agree that this is outrageous," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

Israel warned Hamas on Sunday that it would step up operations in Gaza if launches of kites, drones and balloons towards Israel continued, after a recent increase in such incidents. Hamas has denied responsibility.

Israeli media reported that four kites were found in communities near the Gaza border on Saturday and one was shot down by the army on Sunday, bringing the total number recovered in recent days to around 10.

The incidents have revived memories of waves of incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza in previous years, which sparked fires in agricultural lands in southern Israel.