Trees 'giving up': Climate change hammers historic English gardens

"We're losing mature tree stock and that's tragic in a historic garden."

"We've already lost trees," said Rosie Fyles, head of gardens at Chiswick House in west London, whose Kent-designed shady lawns dotted with statues and cedars of Lebanon date back to the 18th century.

Suffering most are trees "we really associate with an English garden or an English landscape", she said: oaks, sycamores, birch, limes.

"I think there's only so much stress they can withstand," said the gardener, who tends 1,800 trees.

It is not practicable to water mature trees, gardeners explained.

At Chiswick, staff were watering drooping camellias and lilacs, shrubs that normally thrive in sun.

The garden has boosted its capacity to harvest rainwater, but its stocks ran out several months ago.

"There's only so much we can intervene and control," said Fyles, admitting this was hard to accept as a professional gardener.

"It's sobering. It means that we're having to think about what we plant going forward, what trees will be sustainable going forward in the future climate."

"I get the feeling we're in uncharted territory," said Dillamore.

"I've never felt so uncertain about the future in historic gardens and landscapes as I do now."

On the front line

Staff at historic gardens surveyed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund earlier this year all said climate change was having an impact -- not just drought, but also heavy storms and excessive rain in winter that spawn fungus and bugs.

Historic gardens are "really on the front line of climate change", said Drew Bennellick, the Heritage Fund's head of lands, seas and nature policy, and "the changes are happening actually quite quickly now".

"We've seen sites that lost 80 percent of their tree cover," he told AFP.

Climate modelling by researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, a UNESCO World Heritage site, predicted that by 2090, 50 percent of their trees will be at risk of death.

Historic gardens "must be protected and preserved", said Dillamore.

"But they've also got to change over the next few years -- otherwise we're going to lose them."

And this calls for "some very, very difficult decisions", he admitted.

Some are shifting to Mediterranean plants, Bennellick said, "more grasses, more herbaceous perennials that can survive the drought conditions".