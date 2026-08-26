US halts all visa appointments worldwide amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, says report

The US has paused immigrant visa appointments at embassies and consulates worldwide as the Donald Trump administration steps up scrutiny of applicants who could potentially become dependent on government benefits, according to a Financial Times report.

Applicants who had scheduled interviews have received emails informing them that their appointments have been postponed and that fresh dates would be communicated later, the report said, citing US State Department officials.

The department has launched a global training programme for consular officers to assess visa applicants more closely and consistently, with particular focus on the “public charge” provision under US immigration law.

A public charge refers to an immigrant deemed likely to become primarily dependent on government financial assistance.

“A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need,” a State Department spokesperson told the FT.

The spokesperson said the department began the “global training initiative” in August to ensure consular officers were equipped to assess visa applications comprehensively.

The move comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies under Trump, including stricter scrutiny for green cards and action against illegal immigration.

The reported pause also comes a day after the administration proposed a USD 103,265 application fee for H-1B visas, which are widely used by US companies to hire skilled foreign workers, including from India and China.

The administration had earlier sought to restrict immigration on similar “public charge” grounds, including a move affecting applicants from 75 countries. In January, the State Department also paused immigrant visa processing for applicants from nearly 40 per cent of the world's countries, saying the measure was aimed at preventing the entry of people likely to rely on welfare and public benefits.

Under US law, determining whether an immigrant is likely to become a public charge requires consideration of factors including their finances, age, health, skills and family circumstances.

A federal judge, however, struck down the earlier policy on Friday, ruling that it was “contrary to law” and beyond the statutory authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CNN reported.

(With inputs from PTI)