177 killed in Nepal floods; three reported dead in Tibet; over 1,300 still missing

At least 180 people have been killed and more than 1,300 remain missing after flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border region, sweeping away villages, vehicles and buildings on both sides of the frontier, officials said Thursday.

In Nepal, police said 177 bodies have been recovered, while 823 people, including 517 foreign tourists, remain unaccounted for. In Tibet, China reported three deaths and 558 people missing, including 260 foreigners.

Rescue teams continued to scour devastated areas on Thursday, searching for those still missing and evacuating survivors from affected zones. Authorities also warned that the possibility of further flash floods could not be ruled out.

The disaster struck on Wednesday along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, engulfing homes and sweeping away vehicles in a massive surge of water and mud. The US Geological Survey has said a glacial collapse likely triggered the catastrophic debris flow.

Among those missing are foreign tourists, Indian nationals and security personnel. Nepal authorities are continuing search and rescue operations as families await information about their loved ones.

Nepal's Tourism Ministry said 468 tourists, including 393 foreigners, were missing a day after the disaster. The missing foreign nationals include citizens of India, Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.