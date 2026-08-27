'Not in a hurry': Trump says he has 'no time schedule' for Iran to return to talks

US President Donald Trump has said he has no fixed timeline for Iran to return to negotiations, as Qatar steps up diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Wednesday, Trump said he was "not in a hurry" to resume talks and that the US would continue to apply economic and military pressure on Iran.

"I have no time schedule, none. I'm not in a hurry. I have no time schedule at all," Trump said when asked how much time he was giving Iran to return to negotiations.

Trump said the US was 'winning very big' and cited Iran's economic difficulties to explain his position.

"We are winning very big. They've got massive inflation, their economy is falling apart, they're treating their people very badly, they are killing many, many protesters. I have no time schedule; whatever it takes," he said.

Asked whether economic measures were more effective than military strikes, Trump said, "I think they are both effective."

Trump's remarks came as Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani prepared to travel to Tehran on Thursday for talks with Iranian officials aimed at de-escalating tensions and creating conditions for dialogue. Qatar has been a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said the visit reflected Doha's "firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region".

The talks will also focus on "freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz & the need for it to return to the status quo prior to February 28," Al Ansari said.