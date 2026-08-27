US-based Hindu priest arrested in Canada for sexually assaulting a woman on pretext of exorcism

CHANDIGARH: A Hindu priest, who on the pretext of "curing" a woman "possessed by evil spirits" sexually assaulted a woman in Canada has been arrested by the police.

The incident took place in North Oshawa, Ontario.

Durham Regional Police in a statement said the suspect, based in US, was hired by the woman's family to perform a religious ceremony after he deceived the woman into believing that she was possessed by evil spirits and required a special ceremony to be cured.

He sexually assaulted her under the guise of conducting the religious ritual.

"Members of the East Division responded to a sexual assault report on Tuesday, August 25, in the area of Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East," according to the statement. "The suspect was arrested shortly after police received the complaint."