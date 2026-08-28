Death toll in Nepal floods rises to 469 as search, rescue operations continue

The death toll from flash floods triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border rose to 469 in Nepal on Friday, as rescue teams continued search operations for a third consecutive day.
Nepal Police said the bodies had been recovered from eight districts, with the highest number reported from Chitwan (178), followed by Nawalparasi East (110), Gorkha (44), Nuwakot (37), Dhading (33), Tanahu (28), Nawalparasi West (27) and Rasuwa (12).
At least 1,545 people have so far been rescued from affected areas, including those who were stranded by the floods. Of them, 84 are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Kathmandu.
The search and rescue operation involves 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, Nepal Police said.
The disaster struck on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent a massive torrent of water, mud and debris downstream. Towns and villages were inundated, while homes, vehicles, roads and bridges were swept away and hydropower infrastructure damaged.
Nepal authorities have reported 910 people missing, with rescuers searching river corridors choked with mud and debris. Families have also gathered at hospitals as efforts continue to trace those unaccounted for.
On the Tibet side, 558 people have been reported missing, taking the total number of missing persons in Nepal and Tibet to 1,468.
Helicopters have been used to reach isolated areas and evacuate survivors, while ground teams continue searching riverbanks and downstream settlements, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Meanwhile, the Nepal government has decided to halt all examinations from August 29 given the situation that developed following the devastating natural disaster.
All educational institutions have been instructed to reschedule the postponed exams at an appropriate time, said Education Minister and government spokesperson Sashmit Pokharel.
The ministry also urged schools and colleges to arrange psychological counselling for students and teachers, maintain regular contact with students and parents, and coordinate efforts to provide necessary support and assistance.
Meanwhile, China sounded a Level-IV alert late on Thursday, saying a large barrier lake had formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal.
China's emergency response system for natural disasters has four levels, with Level-I being the highest and Level IV the lowest.
India has also stepped up efforts to trace its nationals caught in the disaster. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable and that "urgent efforts" were under way to ascertain their whereabouts and coordinate their rescue.
The MEA said 84 Indian nationals had been rescued so far, including 63 workers from the under-construction Trishuli-I run-of-river hydroelectric project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, around 200 Indian nationals on the Tibet side have sought assistance from Indian authorities for evacuation.
(With inputs from PTI)