Nepal flash floods leave 93,000 affected as Red Cross warns of rising death toll

The scale of trauma caused by the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26 is “enormous,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on August 28, as the humanitarian toll of the disaster continued to mount.

Early assessments indicate that at least 93,000 people have been affected and are in urgent need of assistance, according to the IFRC, the world’s largest humanitarian network. The organisation warned that the death toll, which has already surpassed 500, is expected to rise further as emergency teams gain access to areas cut off by the disaster.

David Fisher, the IFRC’s head of delegation for Nepal, said rescuers and humanitarian workers had yet to reach some of the worst-hit communities because critical infrastructure had been destroyed or severely damaged.

“Due to roads and bridges having been washed out and both cell coverage and electricity cuts, we have not yet been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas,” Fisher said at a press conference in Geneva, speaking from Kathmandu.

“The trauma of this event is enormous,” he added, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis facing affected communities.