Nepal flash floods leave 93,000 affected as Red Cross warns of rising death toll

The scale of trauma caused by the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26 is “enormous,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on August 28, as the humanitarian toll of the disaster continued to mount.
Early assessments indicate that at least 93,000 people have been affected and are in urgent need of assistance, according to the IFRC, the world’s largest humanitarian network. The organisation warned that the death toll, which has already surpassed 500, is expected to rise further as emergency teams gain access to areas cut off by the disaster.
David Fisher, the IFRC’s head of delegation for Nepal, said rescuers and humanitarian workers had yet to reach some of the worst-hit communities because critical infrastructure had been destroyed or severely damaged.
“Due to roads and bridges having been washed out and both cell coverage and electricity cuts, we have not yet been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas,” Fisher said at a press conference in Geneva, speaking from Kathmandu.
“The trauma of this event is enormous,” he added, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis facing affected communities.
Thousands of homes have either been destroyed or sustained significant damage in the floods, leaving large numbers of people without adequate shelter and basic necessities. The IFRC said its initial estimate of 93,000 affected people could increase as more information becomes available and teams are able to reach isolated areas.
“The death toll is very high and unfortunately likely to continue to rise,” Fisher said.
The Nepal Red Cross has begun distributing emergency assistance to people who have lost their homes. Relief efforts include the provision of essential food and drinking water, as well as hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets.
However, access remains one of the key challenges confronting responders. Washed-out roads and bridges, along with disruptions to mobile phone networks and electricity supplies, have hampered communication and prevented aid workers from reaching some of the communities most severely affected.
The Red Cross said it is continuing to assess needs and expand emergency relief operations as access improves. With the full extent of the destruction still emerging, humanitarian agencies are preparing for the possibility of further casualties and increased demand for shelter, food, water and other essential supplies.
The disaster has left communities across affected areas grappling not only with loss of life and property but also with the psychological impact of the floods. The IFRC’s warning about the “enormous” trauma reflects the broader humanitarian consequences of a disaster whose full impact is yet to be assessed.