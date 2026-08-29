Nepal's foreign minister thanks international community for support after devastating flash floods

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Saturday acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the international community, including India, for extending support and assistance in the wake of the devastating flash floods that have claimed over 670 lives.

Khanal also rejected reports circulating in national and foreign media that Nepal rejected international assistance and support.

The minister, during his first press briefing at Singhdurbar since the disaster, said, "We have seen some false reports circulating in national and foreign media that Nepal rejected international assistance and support.”

“The support and assistance are required, not just in the phase of rescue and relief, but more so in the phase of reconstruction, seeing the scale of devastation," he added.

The minister also thanked the international community for their support and assistance.

"We are deeply grateful to our friends and partners for their solidarity, goodwill and generous efforts of support at this difficult time," Khanal said.

"From India we received more than 57 tonnes of relief materials. Essential items are also being received from China, Japan, Australia and other friendly nations on Saturday," he added.

The minister said that as relief operations continue, further assessments are being made and Nepal will reach out to its neighbours and international partners for additional assistance and support.

To a question whether Nepal needs foreign assistance for search and rescue operations, he said that the government will accept specific and specialised assistance from friendly countries.

On Friday, Khanal had said, "International assistance was not rejected, but the rescue strategy was decided based on national capacity, immediate need and Nepal's unique geographical situation.”