Nepal's foreign minister thanks international community for support after devastating flash floods

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Saturday acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the international community, including India, for extending support and assistance in the wake of the devastating flash floods that have claimed over 670 lives.
Khanal also rejected reports circulating in national and foreign media that Nepal rejected international assistance and support.
The minister, during his first press briefing at Singhdurbar since the disaster, said, "We have seen some false reports circulating in national and foreign media that Nepal rejected international assistance and support.”
“The support and assistance are required, not just in the phase of rescue and relief, but more so in the phase of reconstruction, seeing the scale of devastation," he added.
The minister also thanked the international community for their support and assistance.
"We are deeply grateful to our friends and partners for their solidarity, goodwill and generous efforts of support at this difficult time," Khanal said.
"From India we received more than 57 tonnes of relief materials. Essential items are also being received from China, Japan, Australia and other friendly nations on Saturday," he added.
The minister said that as relief operations continue, further assessments are being made and Nepal will reach out to its neighbours and international partners for additional assistance and support.
To a question whether Nepal needs foreign assistance for search and rescue operations, he said that the government will accept specific and specialised assistance from friendly countries.
On Friday, Khanal had said, "International assistance was not rejected, but the rescue strategy was decided based on national capacity, immediate need and Nepal's unique geographical situation.”
"Since deploying an external rescue team in unfamiliar terrain can add complexity to coordination and technical management and may also create unforeseen risks, rescue operations were carried out using the available national capacity," the minister had said.
An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.
The death toll crossed 670 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people remained missing, as rescue teams raced against time amid intermittent rainfall in the flood-affected regions.
Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle also praised India's efforts towards helping it in times of crisis, and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "exceptionally generous".
Speaking to PTI Videos, Wagle said that New Delhi has indicated it would provide generous assistance for reconstruction.
Since Wednesday, India has dispatched 57.6 tonnes of relief material to the flood-ravaged areas of Nepal. An 11-member Indian team comprising medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts also arrived in Nepal to assist local authorities, following a request from Kathmandu.
(With inputs from PTI)