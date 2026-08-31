'Prospects will be even brighter': Putin, Xi hold talks on sidelines of SCO summit

BISHKEK: Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping began talks Monday in Kyrgyzstan, where a dozen other heads of state also gathered for a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which seeks to be a counterbalance to the West.

Iran's leader Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif were also among those in Bishkek to attend the summit of the regional SCO bloc, which celebrates its 25-year anniversary.

The summit takes place four-and-a-half years into Moscow's Ukraine invasion and six months into the war between Washington and Tehran.

Putin and Xi have previously used SCO summits to promote their vision of a multipolar world and present a united front against the West.

Xi told Putin he was "happy" to see him, saying Russia-Chinese ties have become "more solid" and that their "prospects will be even brighter".

"The amount of uncertainty and unpredictability in the international order has obviously increased," the Chinese leader said.

Putin told Xi: "Cooperation is successfully developing on all fronts." The pair last met in May.

Russia's economy has become increasingly dependent on China during its invasion of Ukraine. Western countries have called on Beijing to pressure Moscow to end its offensive.

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media the pair only discussed the Ukraine war "in passing".

Putin also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both leaders arriving in the same car for the talks.

The Russian leader said Moscow was "following the path" towards resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, without elaborating.

The peace talks, brokered by the United States, remain stalled.

Putin is also expected to hold separate talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Russia and Iran -- among the most sanctioned states in the world -- have massively deepened their military and economic ties since Moscow invaded Ukraine.