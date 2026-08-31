UAE says it intercepted an Iranian drone over territorial waters amid rising Hormuz hostilities

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said that it intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters Monday, an attack that comes after the United States and Iran exchanged fire over the weekend for the first time in a month.

Iranian officials said two people were killed and several others wounded in the US attack Sunday night on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, which were intercepted.

During the lull in fighting, the US has been ratcheting up economic pressure on Iran with the hope of forcing concessions out of Tehran, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

After the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, Iran established a chokehold on the vital strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil passed in peacetime, slowing ship traffic to a trickle. That has roiled the global economy, raising prices worldwide for energy and other goods.

As the fighting resumed, the price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed above $90, up about 25% from the start of the war, presenting a growing problem for US President Donald Trump before the midterm elections.

A return to open conflict would be dangerous for the region, where Iran has targeted US military bases and infrastructure in Gulf countries since the war began.

In the wake of the renewed violence, Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, said on social media that "the state of neither war nor peace cannot be a sustainable solution."

He called for a political solution that would return normal navigation to the Strait of Hormuz, but also a "more realistic approach" than the June memo of understanding between Iran and the US, which, he said, "failed to outline a practical and acceptable" road map.