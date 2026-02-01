India to buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian crude, claims Trump

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, claimed that India will be purchasing oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.

Trump's remarks on India came after responding to a question on whether China would recover money it had lent Venezuela in exchange for oil supplies. He was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to Palm Beach, in Florida.

"China is welcome to come in and would make a great deal on oil. We welcome China. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," he said.

New Delhi has not responded to Trump's comments.

India had been a major buyer of Iranian oil until 2019, when imports were significantly reduced following the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.