India to buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian crude, claims Trump

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, claimed that India will be purchasing oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.
Trump's remarks on India came after responding to a question on whether China would recover money it had lent Venezuela in exchange for oil supplies. He was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to Palm Beach, in Florida.
"China is welcome to come in and would make a great deal on oil. We welcome China. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," he said.
New Delhi has not responded to Trump's comments.
India had been a major buyer of Iranian oil until 2019, when imports were significantly reduced following the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran.
Trump's comments come against the backdrop of US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and its pressure on major energy-importing countries to avoid buying crude from nations under restrictions.
Russia is one of India's largest oil suppliers, as in recent years, India significantly increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude.
The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephone conversation with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, during which both leaders agreed to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.
"Both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South," the MEA had said.
The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the Modi government over US President Donald Trump's remarks, saying the American leader continues to give "information on what our own government has done or will be doing".
