Iran's supreme leader warns any US attack would spark 'regional war'

DUBAI: Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on Sunday that any attack by the United States would spark a "regional war" in the Mideast, further escalating tensions as President Donald Trump has threatened to militarily strike the Islamic Republic.

The 86-year-old leader's comments --the most-direct threat he's made so far-- came as US's aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and associated American warships were deployed in the Arabian Sea by Trump.

It remains unclear whether Trump will use force. He's repeatedly said Iran wants to negotiate and has brought up Tehran's nuclear program as another issue he wants to see resolved.

Meanwhile, Khamenei referred to the nationwide protests as "a coup," hardening the government's position as tens of thousands of people reportedly have been detained since the start of the demonstrations.

Iranian authorities have accused Israel and US of masterminding the violent protests, while thousands of Iranians lost their lives in the violence and subsequent government crackdown.

Iran had also planned a live-fire military drill for Sunday and Monday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes. The U.S. military's Central Command had warned against threatening American warships or aircraft during the drill or disrupting commercial traffic.

Khamenei's warning

Iranian state television reported Khamenei's comments online before airing any footage of his remarks.

"The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

It added that Khamenei said: "We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country. But the Iranian nation will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it."

Khamenei also hardened his position on the demonstrations after earlier acknowledging some people had legitimate economic grievances that sparked the protests.

The demonstrations began on December 28, over the collapse of Iran's rial currency, due to sanctions reimposed by the UN in September 2025. It soon grew into a direct challenge to the ruling government under Khamenei.