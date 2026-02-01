Israel to partially reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing

RAFAH: Israel is set to partially reopen the Rafah crossing between the war-devastated Gaza Strip and Egypt on Sunday, following months of urging from humanitarian organisations, though access will be limited to the movement of people.

The reopening comes amid ongoing violence in the Palestinian territory, with Gaza's civil defence agency reporting dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday, while the Israeli military said it was retaliating against ceasefire violations.

The Rafah crossing is a vital gateway for both civilians and aid, but has remained closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the remains of Ran Gvili -- the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza -- were returned.

His remains were recovered days ago and he was laid to rest in Israel on Wednesday.

"The Rafah Crossing will open this coming Sunday (February 1st) in both directions, for limited movement of people only," COGAT, an Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said on Friday.

Entry and exit "will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission", it added.