Ukraine war talks delayed to Wednesday, says Zelensky

KYIV: A second round of talks between Russian, Ukrainian and US officials on a US-drafted plan to end the nearly four-year Ukraine war will begin on Wednesday, instead of Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky did not give a reason for the delay.

The announcement comes a day after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top envoys held surprise talks with US officials in Florida without Kyiv.

"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set -- February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelensky said in a post on X.

Neither the Kremlin nor the United States have confirmed the new dates.

Washington says it is "very close" to brokering a deal to end the conflict, Europe's deadliest since World War II, but negotiations remain deadlocked over the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement.

Russia has meanwhile attacked Ukraine throughout the negotiating process.

A Russian drone strike on a bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least 12 people late Sunday, officials said.

Zelensky called the strike a "crime" in his evening address.

Talks deadlocked

The US has sought to craft a peace settlement through talks with both sides.

But the most crucial issue of territory remains unresolved, despite Russia and Ukraine agreeing on most other points, Kyiv says.