France's budget clears the way for Macron's military spending boost

PARIS: France has adopted its delayed 2026 budget Monday, clearing the way for higher military spending promised by President Emmanuel Macron to confront threats linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine and Mideast conflicts.

The adoption of the budget marks the final step of a monthslong, chaotic process that exposed deep divisions in the fractured Parliament, which proved unable to reach a compromise.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu ultimately opted to use his special constitutional power to pass the bill without a vote, surviving two no-confidence votes on Monday evening.

Focus on military forces

Macron has vowed to increase defense spending to counter what he describes as a widening range of threats, from Russia and nuclear proliferation to terrorism and cyberattacks.

France in December passed an emergency law to avoid a U.S.-style government shutdown, but only the full 2026 budget provides the military with the needed funding to build up forces.

The Defense Ministry will get this year an additional 6.7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) compared to 2025 — a notable exception as the state seeks to curb spending across most other sectors. This year, the armed forces are set to receive a new nuclear-powered attack submarine, 362 armored vehicles to modernize the army, and new Aster surface-to-air missiles.

France is also launching its new voluntary military service this year aiming at training thousands of volunteers, mostly ages 18 and 19.