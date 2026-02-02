Justice Department says it's taken down Epstein-related files that may have had victim information

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department said Monday that it had taken down several thousand documents and "media" that may have inadvertently included victim-identifying information since it began releasing the latest batch of documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

It blamed the release of sensitive information that drew an outcry from victims and their lawyers on mistakes that were "technical or human error."

In a letter to the New York judges overseeing the sex trafficking cases brought against Epstein and confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton wrote that the department had taken down nearly all materials identified by victims or their lawyers, along with a "substantial number" of documents identified independently by the government.

Clayton, who is based in Manhattan, said the department has "iteratively revised its protocols for addressing flagging documents" after victims and their lawyers requested changes to the process for review and redaction of posted records.

He wrote that documents are promptly pulled down from the public website when victims flag a concern that something should be redacted. He said the concern is then evaluated before a redacted version of the document can be reposted, "ideally within 24 to 36 hours."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an interview Sunday on ABC's This Week that there have been sporadic errors but that the Justice Department has tried to work quickly to address them.