Son of Norway's crown princess to go on trial on rape, other charges

OSLO: The eldest son of Norway's crown princess will go on trial Tuesday on multiple charges including rape in a high-profile case that has been an embarrassment to the royal family.

Marius Borg Høiby is facing the Oslo district court after being indicted in August following a lengthy investigation. The indictment includes 38 counts, among them rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5 kilos (7.7 pounds) of marijuana. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Prosecutors have said the 29-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted at the trial, which is expected to last until mid-March.

Høiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon.

He has no royal title or official duties. He has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 on various allegations of wrongdoing. He has remained free pending trial.

The indictment centers on four alleged rapes between 2018 and November 2024; alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the fall of 2023; and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, along with violations of a restraining order.

Defense attorney Petar Sekulic said when Høiby was indicted that "our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence." He added that Høiby "will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court."