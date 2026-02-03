'2nd Invasion Plan': An internal document shows Vietnam preparing for a possible war with the US

Vietnam balances diplomatic outreach with internal fears

In his term, Biden in 2023 signed a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" with Vietnam, elevating relations between the nations to their highest diplomatic level on par with Russia and China as "trusted partners with a friendship grounded in mutual respect."

In the 2024 military document, however, Vietnamese planners said that while the US views Vietnam as "a partner and an important link," it also wants to "spread and impose its values regarding freedom, democracy, human rights, ethnicity and religion" to gradually change the country's socialist government.

"The 2nd US Invasion Plan provides one of the most clear-eyed insights yet into Vietnam's foreign policy," Swanton wrote in his analysis. "It shows that far from viewing the US as a strategic partner, Hanoi sees Washington as an existential threat and has no intention of joining its anti-China alliance. "

Vietnam's Foreign Ministry did not answer emails seeking comment on The 88 Project report or the document it highlighted.

The US State Department refused to comment directly on the "2nd US Invasion Plan," but stressed the new partnership agreement, saying it "promotes prosperity and security for the United States and Vietnam."

"A strong, prosperous, independent and resilient Vietnam benefits our two countries and helps ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains stable, secure, free and open," the State Department said.

Documents offer a window into internal thinking

Nguyen Khac Giang, of Singapore's ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute research center, said the plans highlighted tensions within Vietnam's political leadership, where the Communist Party's conservative, military-aligned faction has long been preoccupied with external threats to the regime.

"The military has never been too comfortable moving ahead with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the United States," Giang said.

Tensions within the government spilled into the public realm in June 2024, when US-linked Fulbright University was accused of fomenting a "color revolution" by an army TV report. The Foreign Ministry defended the university, which US. and Vietnamese officials had highlighted when the two countries upgraded ties.

Zachary Abuza, a professor at the National War College in Washington, said the Vietnamese military still has "a very long memory" of the war with the US that ended in 1975. While Western diplomats have tended to see Hanoi as most concerned by possible Chinese aggression, the document reinforces other policy papers suggesting leaders' biggest fear is that of a "color revolution," he said.

Further undermining trust between the US and Vietnam were cuts made to the US Agency for International Development by President Donald Trump's administration, which disrupted projects such as efforts to clean up tons of soil contaminated with deadly dioxin from the military's Agent Orange defoliant and unexploded American munitions and land mines.

"This pervasive insecurity about color revolutions is very frustrating, because I don't see why the Communist Party is so insecure," said Abuza, whose book "The Vietnam People's Army: From People's Warfare to Military Modernization?" was published last year.

"They have so much to be proud of — they have lifted so many people out of poverty, the economy is humming along, they are the darling of foreign investors."

While China and Vietnam have been at odds over territorial claims in the South China Sea, the documents portray China more as a regional rival than a threat like the US.

"China doesn't pose an existential threat to the Communist Party (of Vietnam)," Abuza said. "Indeed, the Chinese know they can only push the Vietnamese so far, because they're fearful that the Communist Party can't respond forcefully to China (and will) look weak and it will cause a mass uprising."

China is Vietnam's largest two-way trade partner, while the US is its largest export market, meaning Hanoi needs to perform a balancing act in keeping up diplomatic and economic ties, while also hedging its bets.

"Even some of the more progressive leaders look at the United States, saying, 'Yes, they like us, they're working with us, they are good partners for now, but given the opportunity if there were a color revolution, the Americans would support it,'" Abuza said.