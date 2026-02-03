Tearful Gazans finally reunite after limited Rafah reopening

RAFAH: Gazans long-separated from their loved ones shed tears of joy after the limited reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt allowed a handful to finally return to the war-shattered territory.

Jubilant crowds filmed on their phones as they flocked around a bus carrying returnees to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis late in the night on Monday.

AFP footage showed a man holding a young child up to the window to greet those arriving, while women wept as they were at last able to embrace.

But for some of those re-entering Gaza, the return home was bittersweet.

"We were exhausted from this humiliating journey," said Rotana Al-Riqib, a Palestinian in her thirties who had returned from Egypt through Rafah.

"The Israelis took us to the crossing -- me, my mother and another woman from Khan Yunis -- and interrogated us," she added.

"They don't let us bring in anything. They confiscated everything we had, even my children's belongings. They only left us some clothes."

The crossing, which is Gaza's only gateway to the outside world that does not lead to Israel, had been largely closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas.

Around two dozen people, instead of the expected 200, passed through the key border crossing in both directions on its first day open, sources on both sides of the border told AFP.

"They don't want a large number of people to return to Gaza," Riqib said.

"Rather, they want a large number to leave," she added, referring to the Israeli authorities.

Egypt has repeatedly warned of plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

According to media reports, it has demanded that the number of those exiting Gaza per day is equal to those returning.